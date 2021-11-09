Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. 41,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,307. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.63.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

