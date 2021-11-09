Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Announces Earnings Results

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.76.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

