comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. comScore updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SCOR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 15,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84. comScore has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $315.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,841.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

