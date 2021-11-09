Monetha (MTH) Price Reaches $0.0374 on Top Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and $907,654.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monetha has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00223221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00093458 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

