Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches Market Cap of $123.92 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00003869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $123.92 million and $15.65 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00223221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00093458 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

