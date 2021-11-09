-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humacyte.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUMA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,798. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

