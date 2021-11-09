$33.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report $33.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.62 billion. Facebook posted sales of $28.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $117.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $120.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $140.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.90. 812,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,727,206. The stock has a market cap of $934.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.50.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,346,788 shares of company stock worth $826,128,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,319,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.