Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 337.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $23.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.66. 47,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,611. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -303.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.89. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $116.93 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freshpet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,975,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 508,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.