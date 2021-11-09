Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,810. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $45.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 1,188.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

