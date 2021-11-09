Rocket Vault-RocketX Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $471,459.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault-RocketX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00222117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00093313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

RVF is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.