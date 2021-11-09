Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Hits $142,939.78

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $142,939.78 and $391,034.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00430564 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001306 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $711.34 or 0.01069192 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,540 coins and its circulating supply is 396,933 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

