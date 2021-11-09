BonFi (BNF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $167,466.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $167,466.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00222117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00093313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

