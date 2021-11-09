Donut (DONUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $6,377.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00076390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00079323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00101162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,678.92 or 1.00222593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,699.80 or 0.07064093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

