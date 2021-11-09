Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.70 million-$120.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BAND. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.85.

BAND traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $85.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,100. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.43, a PEG ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

