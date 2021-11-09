Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STOK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,022. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

