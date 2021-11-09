CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $160.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.06.

Several research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

