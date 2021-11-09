$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,189. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,510.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 53,191 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 72,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.67 on Thursday, reaching $164.10. 59,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,569. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.35. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

