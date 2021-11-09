Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,489 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $29,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.43. 60,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $1,032,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,519 shares of company stock worth $51,186,676. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

