Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $29.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,950.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,248. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.30. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,830.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,618.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

