TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS TRSSF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,956. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

