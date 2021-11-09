Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,920. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,698 shares of company stock worth $200,937. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.