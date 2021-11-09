Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) were up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 16,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,041,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,289,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

