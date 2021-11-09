CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,546. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $246.46 million, a PE ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

