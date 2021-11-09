FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.