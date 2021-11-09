Brick & Kyle Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

IWR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.04. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,601. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $85.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

