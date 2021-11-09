Analysts Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price at $289.46

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock traded up $5.56 on Thursday, reaching $288.49. 114,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.63 and a 200-day moving average of $246.60. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $297.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of -340.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.