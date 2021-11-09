YAM V3 (YAM) Hits Market Cap of $10.24 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001206 BTC on major exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $10.24 million and $4.62 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00222117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00093313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,968,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,757,048 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.