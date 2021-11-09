MASQ Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. MASQ has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $134,088.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00076390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00079323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00101162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,678.92 or 1.00222593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,699.80 or 0.07064093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020623 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,882,494 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.