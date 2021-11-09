ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$13.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.42.

ARX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE ARX traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.93. 2,200,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,921. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.68 and a 52-week high of C$13.34. The firm has a market cap of C$9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.93%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

