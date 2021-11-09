Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Coty also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.34.

COTY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 781,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871,153. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

