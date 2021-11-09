Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Shares of SMTS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,554. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $263.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Sierra Metals worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

