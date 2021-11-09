Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Metacrine (MTCR)

Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/22/2021 – Metacrine was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Metacrine was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/22/2021 – Metacrine was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

10/22/2021 – Metacrine was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2021 – Metacrine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,492. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $805,593.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCR. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Metacrine during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Metacrine during the first quarter worth about $118,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in Metacrine by 187.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

