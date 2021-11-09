WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 9,775 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after purchasing an additional 125,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.88. 42,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.