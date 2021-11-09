Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,117,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $21,486,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $227.92. 28,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average of $224.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

