Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $49,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $212,572,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.56. 149,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,169. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

