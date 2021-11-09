First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:FA traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,863. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.68.

Get First Advantage alerts:

FA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.