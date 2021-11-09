HM Payson & Co. Sells 610 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,878,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,015,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.84 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

