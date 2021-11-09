SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of SIBN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SI-BONE stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of SI-BONE worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

