SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.
Shares of SIBN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.
In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
