Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 2,639 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Stryker by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,542,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,663,000 after purchasing an additional 225,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of SYK opened at $275.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

