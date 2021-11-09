Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.
NYSE:OCN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,420. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $335.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.93.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.
