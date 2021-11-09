Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

NYSE:OCN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,420. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $335.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocwen Financial stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Ocwen Financial worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.