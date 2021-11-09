Retirement Group LLC Sells 643 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.