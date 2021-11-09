Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $24.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.
In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343.
RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reduced their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
