Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $24.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roblox stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 269.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.63% of Roblox worth $1,686,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reduced their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

