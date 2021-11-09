Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Issues Earnings Results

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RBOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,281. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RBOT shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

D8 Holdings Corp. is a recently formed company whose business purpose is merger and acquisitions in the consumer sector. The company’s objective is to identify a target business that is under-valued relative to its potential and ready for transformative improvement.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.