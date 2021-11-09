Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 3,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,218. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $296.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 4,599.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.66% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

