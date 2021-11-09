CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Reaches Market Cap of $550,365.24

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 35.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 98.2% higher against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $550,365.24 and $12.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00083076 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000954 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

