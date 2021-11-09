Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

