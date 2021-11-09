Zacks: Analysts Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.64. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $16.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 27,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,798,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after buying an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 200,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

