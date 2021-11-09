YF Link (YFL) Price Hits $671.20

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $34.57 million and approximately $482,882.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $671.20 or 0.01007842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00050674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00222872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00093456 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

