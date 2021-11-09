Insider Selling: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AROW stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arrow Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 211,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arrow Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

