Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 2,500 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TYL traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $539.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,676. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $549.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

